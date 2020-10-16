Juneau finishes processing ballots from Oct. 6 election, results certified Tuesday

Juneau election officials finished processing ballots for the Oct. 6 election Friday. Results are still unofficial until the election is certified next week.

In the two-way District 1 race, incumbent Alicia Hughes-Skandijs leads opponent Kenny Solomon-Gross by 1,306 votes. Christine Woll remains in the lead in the four-way District 2 Juneau Assembly race by 2,082.

Candidates in the areawide Assembly race and school board races ran unopposed. Assembly member Maria Gladziszewski and Juneau Board of Education President Brian Holst won re-election. Newcomer Martin Stepetin will also serve on the board.

Ballot proposition 1, related to forming a commission to review the city charter, failed to pass by 2,283 votes. Ballot proposition 2, related to bond measures for city infrastructure, passed by 2,248 votes.

Of the 27,000 ballots sent out to registered voters in September, Friday’s count includes 11,836 ballots.

Voters whose ballots had issues, like signatures that didn’t match the one on file with the state, had until Thursday to respond in order for their vote to be counted. Those corrected ballots were added to Friday’s count.

This was Juneau’s first by-mail election. Results were processed at the Anchorage Election Center, where Juneau election officials were able to use ballot envelope sorters and signature verification software not available in Juneau.

Voter turnout this year was 42%. That’s the best turnout Juneau has seen in 20 years.

The Canvass Review Board meets on Tuesday to review the results and certify the election.