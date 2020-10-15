After 3 aides test positive, Alaska Gov. Dunleavy says he’s negative and will test again

After three of his aides tested positive for COVID-19, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this week and will be tested again, likely on Friday.

“I’m going in probably tomorrow for another test. I anticipate it’s a negative,” he said in a brief phone interview Thursday morning.

Dunleavy said he does not think he was exposed to aides who have the virus.

Employees in Dunleavy’s Anchorage office received rapid COVID-19 tests Tuesday after one staffer tested positive for the virus over the weekend, spokesman Jeff Turner said Wednesday. Two of those tested Tuesday were positive, though Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer was among those testing negative, Turner said.