DOT wants the public to weigh in on Fred Meyer intersection improvements tonight

State transportation officials are holding a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to talk about safety improvements to the highway intersection near Juneau’s Fred Meyer.

By traffic analysts’ numbers, the intersection of Egan Drive and Yandukin Drive isn’t unusually dangerous or congested. But it is a major choke point in Juneau’s unique geography. That is, unexceptional car accidents cause exceptional traffic jams.

Transportation officials plan to give a presentation, then take questions and comments live.

You can follow and participate in the meeting online. The meeting site also includes options to participate by phone, text and email.

The state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities wants the public to weigh in on the options for improving the intersection. Public comment opened Wednesday and runs through Nov. 12.

This meeting is part of the department’s effort to get federal support for major intersection improvements. The approach of this project relies more heavily on public dialogue than traditional federal programs.

The department has secured some money for small-scale improvements that could be made in 2022, such as extending grass medians, adding reflective lane markers and seasonal speed limit changes.