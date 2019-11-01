Collision near Juneau’s Fred Meyer causes multiple injuries

Yet another car wreck at the intersection near Juneau’s Fred Meyer temporarily shut down a portion of Egan Drive on Wednesday evening.

The Juneau Police Department reports it was a two-car, T-bone collision with multiple injuries. Both cars were totaled.

Bartlett Regional Hospital spokesperson Katie Bausler said five people were admitted to the hospital from the wreck. Three women stayed overnight. One was in the critical care unit and two were in the medical/surgical unit as of late Thursday morning.

JPD identified one driver as 46-year-old Marlene Bonhome of Juneau. She was attempting a left turn across Egan Drive into the Fred Meyer area. JPD said a 33-year-old Juneau woman driving outbound on Egan T-boned Bonhome’s car.

JPD said a citation is pending for Bonhome for causing the crash.

On Friday, the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities announced an upcoming open house about potential improvements to the accident-prone intersection. It’s scheduled for Nov. 19, 4-7 p.m., in the community room at the Nugget Mall.

Transportation spokesperson Sam Dapcevich said the timing of the announcement is just coincidental. The department previously held an open house and has taken public comment on redesign concepts.

Dapcevich said more information and project documents about the redesign work that has been done over the last two years is forthcoming on the department’s website.

