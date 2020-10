The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding hearings on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Barrett would fill the seat left vacant with the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Watch the hearings live from NPR.

KTOO will carry live coverage on 104.3 FM from 5:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 through Wednesday, Oct. 14, though the hearings could go later into the evenings each day.

Live video of the confirmation hearings is available here in its entirety.