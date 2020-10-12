Watch Live: Alaska Supreme Court case challenging ballot witness requirement

Oral argument will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 1:30 PM in the State of Alaska v. Arctic Village.

In the suit, civil rights groups are challenging the Alaska state law requiring witness signatures on absentee ballots, saying it’s an unconstitutional burden on voting rights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit was filed in state court on Sept. 8.

The plaintiffs are the tribal council for the Interior Alaska community of Arctic Village, the Alaska branch of the League of Women Voters and two elders who say they’re at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

They’re being represented by the American Civil Liberties Union’s national and Alaska branches, the Native American Rights Fund and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

The case went to court on Oct. 2. Assistant Attorney General Lael Harrison, representing the Division of Elections, said changing the witness requirement so late in the process would confuse voters and undermine confidence that other voting rules need to be followed.

Superior Court Judge Dani Crosby said she was not convinced the witness signature has prevented any voter fraud. On Monday, Oct. 5, Judge Crosby said she intended to issue an injunction to eliminate the witness signature requirement.

A decision is expected today.