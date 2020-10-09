City testing Juneau’s homeless as positive COVID-19 cases climb

At least 15 people experiencing homelessness in Juneau are part of a recent COVID-19 cluster.

According to a release from the City and Borough of Juneau, five new positive cases among that population were identified Friday.

The city says those people are in isolation and their close contacts have been placed in quarantine. Quarantine and isolation facilities are also being set up at Centennial Hall downtown. And more people are being tested at the emergency warming shelter, AWARE and Housing First.

Staff at the Glory Hall shelter posted on Facebook that free COVID-19 testing will be available in front of the shelter Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and encouraged anyone to get tested there, even if they were tested recently.

The Glory Hall closed for about a week recently after learning that individuals who tested positive had visited the shelter. It reopened last week, after two rounds of testing for clients and staff.

Tests are also available at the city’s testing center by appointment or from SEARHC on the weekends and the Front Street Clinic during the week.