Election officials hope for higher voter turnout in Juneau’s first by-mail election

Voters cast their last minute ballots Tuesday in Juneau’s first-ever by mail election.

Even though voters could return their ballots by mail or at dropboxes, the city had two vote centers open for in-person voting.

City Clerk Beth McEwen said voting was steady at City Hall and the Mendenhall Valley Library throughout the day. As of last week, about a quarter of registered voters had returned their ballots.

“Hopefully this has been an increase in voter turnout. I won’t know until we see the final numbers, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed,” McEwen said.

Vote-by-mail has been touted by election officials around the U.S. to improve voter turnout by making it easier to vote.

Last year’s local election voter turnout was 31%.

Nancy Sutch stopped by City Hall to cast her vote.

“I think they had it worked out pretty slick to accommodate both me voting in person and dropping off my other household members’ ballots,” Sutch said. “It was quick and it was easy.”

The vote centers will remain open until 8 p.m. So will the ballot drop boxes at the Douglas Library and Statter Harbor.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Tuesday.

The Juneau Assembly approved holding this year’s election by mail earlier this year to limit the chance of exposure to COVID-19 for poll workers and voters.

The city partnered with Anchorage election officials. Anchorage has been holding local elections by mail since 2018.

Juneau ballots returned by mail go straight to the Anchorage Vote Center. Another five crates of ballots have already been delivered there as well, according to McEwen.

After gathering the remaining ballots, she and another city elections staffer will accompany them to Anchorage via Alaska Airlines on Thursday.

Ballot processing will take place Friday, with initial results expected in the afternoon. Those will remain unofficial until the election is certified Oct. 20.

For more information about this year’s local election and the candidates running, visit ktoo.org/elections.

Reporter Jeremy Hsieh contributed to this report.