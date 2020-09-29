Watch: Running 2020, A legislative debate series

Running: A legislative debate series Running: A legislative debate seriesThe balance of power in the state legislature is at stake when Alaskans cast their ballots this fall. Join moderator Nat Herz for Running, a debate series featuring the most hotly contested legislative races on the ballot. Log onto Alaska Public Media's Facebook page for this live event, starting at 7pm, Sept. 29.Senate District N (South Anchorage): Republican Roger Holland and Democrat Carl Johnson.House District 25 (South Anchorage): Republican Mel Gillis and Democratic-nominated independent Calvin Schrage.House District 27 (East Anchorage): Democrat Liz Snyder (Republican Lance Pruitt declined to participate).House District 31 (Homer/South Kenai/Kasilof): Republican Sarah Vance and independent Kelly Cooper. Posted by Alaska Public Media on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Tonight is the first of two live debates featuring the most hotly contested legislative races on the ballot beginning at 7 p.m.

Nat Herz, of Alaska Public Media, will moderate four debates between:

Senate District N (South Anchorage): Republican Roger Holland and Democrat Carl Johnson

Holland is a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard; he also worked for the Alaska Department of Transportation as a metrologist, which means he was charged with ensuring that DOT’s scales and measuring equipment were working properly. He’s lived in Alaska since 2009. Holland mounted a successful primary challenge against Senate President Cathy Giessel and now faces Democrat Carl Johnson in the general election.

Johnson served in the Navy as a radar operator, and he says he’s also worked as a jailer, an attorney, a subsistence analyst and a tourism business owner.

There are two other candidates in the race who are not appearing during the program. They are independent Care Clift and Democratic write-in candidate Lynette Hinz.

House District 25 (South Anchorage): Republican Mel Gillis and Democrat-nominated independent Calvin Schrage

Republican Mel Gillis, was appointed to his seat last year by Governor Mike Dunleavy. He arrived in Alaska more than 50 years ago and has worked on Cook Inlet oil platforms and on the North Slope; he has also been a professional hunting guide.His opponent is Calvin Shrage is an independent who is running with the Alaska Democratic Party’s nomination. Schrage grew up in Anchorage and has an accounting degree from the University of Alaska Anchorage; he runs a tutoring business and belongs to the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce and the Abbott Loop Community Council. House District 27 (East Anchorage): Democrat Liz Snyder (Republican Lance Pruitt declined to participate) Pruitt currently holds the East Anchorage House seat. This is Snyder’s second time running for the seat. She’s a professor of public health at the University of Alaska Anchorage and a soil and water scientist with a doctorate from the University of Florida, where she also was on the gymnastics team.

House District 31 (Homer/South Kenai/Kasilof): Republican Sarah Vance and independent Kelly Cooper