Watch: Running 2020, A legislative debate series

Senate District N (South Anchorage): Republican Roger Holland and Democrat Carl Johnson
Holland is a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard; he also worked for the Alaska Department of Transportation as a metrologist, which means he was charged with ensuring that DOT’s scales and measuring equipment were working properly. He’s lived in Alaska since 2009. Holland mounted a successful primary challenge against Senate President Cathy Giessel and now faces Democrat Carl Johnson in the general election.
Johnson served in the Navy as a radar operator, and he says he’s also worked as a jailer, an attorney, a subsistence analyst and a tourism business owner.
There are two other candidates in the race who are not appearing during the program. They are independent Care Clift and Democratic write-in candidate Lynette Hinz.
House District 25 (South Anchorage): Republican Mel Gillis and Democrat-nominated independent Calvin Schrage
Republican Mel Gillis, was appointed to his seat last year by Governor Mike Dunleavy. He arrived in Alaska more than 50 years ago and has worked on Cook Inlet oil platforms and on the North Slope; he has also been a professional hunting guide.His opponent is Calvin Shrage is an independent who is running with the Alaska Democratic Party’s nomination.
House District 27 (East Anchorage): Democrat Liz Snyder (Republican Lance Pruitt declined to participate)
Pruitt currently holds the East Anchorage House seat.
This is Snyder’s second time running for the seat. She’s a professor of public health at the University of Alaska Anchorage and a soil and water scientist with a doctorate from the University of Florida, where she also was on the gymnastics team.
House District 31 (Homer/South Kenai/Kasilof): Republican Sarah Vance and independent Kelly Cooper
Representative Sarah Vance, a Republican from Homer, currently holds the seat. She was first elected to the seat two years ago after defeating a long-serving incumbent; she has a degree in small business and accounting and has traveled around the world doing mission work. She has also worked in the fishing and tourism industries.
Cooper is also from Homer and is running as an independent – she has been the president of the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly and also on the boards of the Homer Chamber of Commerce and the local hospital operating board. She’s worked as a realtor, a bartender and an insurance agent and now has a coffee stand out East End Road.