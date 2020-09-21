Red Dog Mine tightens protocols after COVID-19 cases

Several cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the beginning of September at the Red Dog Mine in Northwest Alaska, leading to tighter restrictions at the facility.

Maniilaq Association, the regional healthcare organization, reported two cases about a week apart among Alaska residents working at the mine. One was a Kivalina resident tested on Sept. 5, and the other was a Kotzebue resident tested on Sept. 10. Both were isolating at Red Dog and were asymptomatic, according to Maniilaq, which reports cases of residents of the Northwest Arctic Borough.

An out-of-state contractor also reportedly tested positive on Sept. 15, according to a company spokesperson. NANA Regional Corporation, which owns Red Dog land, has reported other sporadic cases over the past several months.

Teck Alaska operates the mine. In an email, Teck spokesperson Laura Kayuqtuq Orenga de Gaffory wrote that the mine has tightened some protocols in response to the most recent cases. Red Dog has closed down dining, recreation and public areas and now requires all personnel to wear KN95 face masks and eat meals in their rooms.

Red Dog previously required social distancing in public areas and required employees from out of the area to wear KN95 masks in public until they received a negative COVID-19 test. The new protocols, which began on Sept 15, extend those requirements to all employees, even after they receive a negative result.

Orenga de Gaffory also said that Red Dog suspended outbound travel from the mine to regional communities on Sept. 16. She wrote that the company is working with the Northwest Arctic Borough and the regional communities to restart travel as soon as possible.

Red Dog is one of the world’s largest zinc mines and employs many NANA shareholders from regional communities.