Juneau police identify man whose body washed up by Gastineau Channel

Juneau police have identified the body found washed up near the Douglas Bridge earlier this month as that of 60-year-old Juneau resident Stephen Wayne Todd.

Todd’s body was found on the beach across the Gastineau Channel from Harris Boat Harbor on Sept. 3. Police were able to identify him from ID they found in his clothes, but they waited to publicly identify him while trying to locate his next of kin.

According to an update Monday from the Juneau Police Department, attempts to contact Todd’s family have been unsuccessful.

His cause of death is also still not clear.

Police said at the time that Todd’s body appeared to have been in the water for several hours. He had a cut on his right cheek, but it was unclear whether that happened before or after he went into the water.

Todd’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage to determine how he died. Police are still awaiting autopsy results.