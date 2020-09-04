Police looking for answers after man washes up near Douglas Bridge

Police are investigating how a Juneau man’s body ended up in the water north of the Douglas Bridge Thursday.

According to the Juneau Police Department, a neighbor walking near the beach around 7 p.m. found a body washed up on shore.

Police identified the man as a 60-year-old Juneau resident based on an ID card and other personal items in his clothing. They have not yet located his next of kin.

Police say he was not in the water for more than a few hours. He had a cut on his cheek when he was found, but it’s not clear if that injury happened before or after he went in the water.

Officers recognized the man as someone who recently lived in a vehicle at Harris Harbor, across the channel from where he was found. They searched his vehicle but have not found anything to explain how he ended up in the water.

The man’s body will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for an autopsy.