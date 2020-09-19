Juneau reports two inmates at Lemon Creek among 9 new COVID-19 cases

Two inmates at the Lemon Creek Correctional Facility in Juneau tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the city, both had recently been admitted to the facility and were in quarantine, so they didn’t have contact with other inmates.

An Alaska Department of Corrections spokesperson didn’t immediately return an email seeking more information about how many inmates and staff statewide have tested positive for the disease.

Those two cases were among 9 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the City and Borough of Juneau between Thursday and Friday.

One is linked to a late August gathering that involved many people who work in bars around town — so far 37 people have been tested positive for the virus stemming from that gathering.

The city has seen 364 residents test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started. The vast majority, 320, have recovered. Currently, 43 Juneau residents are sick with the disease.

The city is at its highest alert level because there has been a spike in the number of active cases.