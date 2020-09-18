‘It’s darkest before dawn’: Alaska’s Dr. Anne Zink says we need to remain vigilant

We’ve been asking Alaska policy makers and experts what they’ve learned about the coronavirus in the time since it first hit Alaska.

Among the people most immersed in all things COVID-19 is Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer. Zink has been as much of a public face for the state’s response as the governor himself, while still doing some work as an emergency room physician.

Zink says that over the last six months, the people fighting the disease have gained a lot of knowledge about what’s happening to patients and how the disease is spread.

