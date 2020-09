Scott Burton hosts on Monday, September 14, 2020.

On Monday’s show, we’ll get a preview of SHI’s Tuesday talk on the history of Alaska Native education. The League of Women Voters will preview Wednesday’s candidate forum, and we’ll learn more about the formline art on Capital City Fire and Rescue’s refurbished ambulance.

That’s Monday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.