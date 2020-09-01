Watch: Gov. Dunleavy to hold COVID-19 news conference

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to hold a COVID-19 news conference at 5 p.m. today.

Dunleavy will discuss CARES Act funding and distribution, unemployment benefits and an update on COVID-19 cases. Other officials who plan to join the conference include Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development Commissioner Julie Anderson; Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter; Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority Executive Director Alan Weitzner; and Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.

State health officials reported two new deaths and 35 new cases of COVID-19 by Monday — all Alaska residents.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages.