Another Anchorage Pioneer Home resident dies of COVID-19

A resident from the Anchorage Pioneer Home has died of COVID-19, the state health department said Monday.

This is the second Pioneer Home resident to have died from the disease. The state announced the first resident’s death last week.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services did not provide any additional details Monday on the second death.

It said in a statement that 14 elders and five staff members from the Anchorage Pioneer Home have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Ten of the elders have recovered, while two are still being monitored, one of whom is hospitalized.

The Pioneer Home provides assisted-living care to Alaskans age 65 and older. It has been closed to visitors since mid-March, according to the health department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that older people are at a higher risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19, and the virus can spread more easily in areas where people live in a confined space.

Meanwhile, an outbreak at the McLaughlin Youth Center continues to grow.

The state health department said Monday that 22 people at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, including six new cases since last week. Of the 15 youth who have tested positive, none are showing symptoms, the department said.