COVID-19 cases confirmed in St. Lawrence Island communities

A person in Gambell has tested positive for COVID-19, the Norton Sound Health Corp. confirmed in an email Aug. 18.

KNOM has previously reported on other cases in unspecified Norton Sound communities, but this is the first Gambell case publicly confirmed by NSHC.

According to NSHC, the latest patient was tested because they were a close contact of the case reported in Savoonga Aug. 16. State epidemiologists will investigate the case and their close contacts, but NSHC believes the cases from Savoonga and Gambell are connected.

NSHC did not give a cause for the Savoonga case initially, but they now say the Savoonga and Gambell cases both might have resulted from travel.

NSHC says they do not suspect widespread community transmission on the island, but they do recommend people in the Norton Sound region continue to maintain social distance, wear face masks in public and wash their hands frequently.

Community leaders in Gambell are encouraging residents to get tested and practice safety measures.

NSHC says that Norton Sound residents outside of Nome should call their local clinics to arrange a COVID-19 test — but results may take longer because they are conserving rapid tests.