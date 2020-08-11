Watch: Gov. Dunleavy updates Alaskans on distribution of CARES Act funds

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m. today.

Dunleavy will discuss the distribution of CARES Act funds. Joining him will be AIDEA Executive Director Alan Weitzner and Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.

State health officials reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 by Monday, the majority of them Alaska residents.

Gov. Dunleavy’s administration has imposed several public health mandates that have reshaped daily life across Alaska to combat the spread of the virus. Those mandates and other Alaska-specific COVID-19 resources and information are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch today’s press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages.