Two ConocoPhillips employees on the North Slope test positive for COVID-19

Two people at a major North Slope oil field have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for ConocoPhillips. The two workers were flown to Anchorage from the Alpine oil field, near Nuiqsut.

In an email, ConocoPhillips Alaska spokesperson Natalie Lowman said that all employees who were in contact with the positive cases have either been moved to Anchorage or are being quarantined at a separate area at the Alpine camp. The two cases were confirmed as of July 30. Lowman did not have information about how many test results are still pending.

Lowman also couldn’t provide information about whether the workers were state residents or whether they showed COVID-19 symptoms prior to being tested. Employees arrive at Alpine oil field by air, but board at a separate company terminal at the Anchorage Airport. Workers have their temperatures taken prior to boarding and are required to wear masks while on board.

Lowman says the Alpine camp has capacity for about 400, but it is running with about 275 workers.

She says that the company is working with the state with its response.

The Alpine field is eight miles away from the Inupiaq village of Nuiqsut.