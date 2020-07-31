After closure, Echo Ranch Bible Camp says there’s no evidence of COVID-19

A Juneau summer camp closed recently over concerns about COVID-19. Now, staff say everyone who was tested for the virus received negative results.

Echo Ranch Bible Camp welcomed campers back in late June, but canceled the two remaining sessions last week after two campers from a previous session became sick and were tested for COVID-19.

Camp Director Randy Alderfer said both tests came back negative, as well as the results for several other people who were tested as a precaution.

Alderfer said they had 285 campers over the four weeks of camp.

They had a COVID-19 mitigation plan approved by the City and Borough of Juneau that included extra cleaning and social distancing, but not masks.