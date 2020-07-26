Another 21 employees at Juneau seafood processor test positive for COVID-19

Another 21 employees of Alaska Glacier Seafoods in Juneau tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

A total of 61 people who work at the processing facility have tested positive since the outbreak was discovered. Health officials traced the first case back to a Juneau resident.

The City and Borough of Juneau tested about 100 employees on Wednesday. Forty results are still pending.

Of the positive cases so far, 12 are Juneau residents and 49 are nonresidents.

Alaska Glacier Seafoods Vice President Jim Erickson said last week the company had done everything it could to make sure workers arriving in Juneau earlier this year did not bring COVID-19 with them.

He said they weren’t expecting the virus to come into the facility from the community.