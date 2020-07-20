Watch: Juneau Assembly to take public comment on emergency mask mandate, racism review committee

The Juneau Assembly is taking public testimony this evening on two hot-button issues in two separate meetings.

First, the Assembly will consider imposing a public mask mandate through an emergency ordinance. Public testimony on that ordinance will happen during a special meeting that’s set to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The emergency mask ordinance needs at least six of the nine members of the Assembly to vote “yes” for it to pass. It would take effect immediately, and last for up to 90 days.

If the emergency ordinance fails, a parallel, non-emergency version is on tonight’s committee meeting agenda following the special meeting. It could advance to public hearing and final vote at the next regular Assembly meeting on Aug. 3. Regular ordinances require a simple majority to pass, but don’t take effect until 30 days after adoption.

With some exceptions, most people would be required to wear a face covering in public indoor spaces and communal spaces outside the home.

Separately, the Juneau School District adopted a mandatory mask policy for people at its facilities and events at a board meeting last week.

During the committee meeting, the Assembly is taking public testimony on an ordinance to establish a systemic racism review committee. That committee would review the city’s proposed ordinances and resolutions for systemic racism, and present potential fixes.

The Assembly is holding both meetings over Zoom video conference, and both will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page and on this post. Instructions on how to testify are available in the meeting packets.