Outbreak at Juneau seafood processor reflected in record high state COVID-19 case count





The state reported five new resident cases and 22 new nonresident cases of COVID-19 in Juneau on Monday.

The nonresident cases are employees with Alaska Glacier Seafoods and were reported locally on Sunday as a group of 26 positive cases. Of those 26 employees, one is a resident and the rest are non-residents. Not all of the test results have been reported yet from the 113 employees who were tested on Wednesday. According to a press release from the City and Borough of Juneau today, about 10 to 15 tests are still pending results.

One of the Juneau residents who was reported to have tested positive on Monday is a city employee. The employee is in isolation and the city reports that there was no known exposure from the infected person to other employees.

The outbreak at Alaska Glacier Seafoods and another on board a factory fishing vessel that docked in Unalaska are causing the number of COVID-19 cases in Alaska to soar. On Monday, the state reported another 141 Alaskans and non-residents infected with the disease.

It’s the highest one-day total yet. And, it’s the second day in a row that the state has reported more than one hundred new infections.

The state is reporting one new hospitalization and that person is in Juneau. Currently Bartlett Regional Hospital is treating two patients with COVID-19.

Alaska Public Media’s Tegan Hanlon contributed to this report.