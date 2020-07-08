Watch: Juneau Assembly hears proposal to require face coverings in public

The Juneau Assembly will hold a virtual special meeting tonight at 5 p.m. before its regularly scheduled finance committee meeting.

During the special meeting, the Assembly will hold a public hearing on an ordinance related to the city’s emergency rental assistance program and extends the program through the end of the year. The ordinance changes the funding source for the program from the city’s Affordable Housing Fund to local CARES Act funding.

The Assembly will also review a draft ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings in most public indoor settings. The assembly will likely review the legislation at its next committee meeting on July 20.

After the special meeting ends, assembly members will discuss a number of topics related to CARES Act funding during the finance committee meeting.

The meetings will be streamed on Facebook Live and via Zoom Webinar.

Details about how to participate in the special meeting can be found on the city website.