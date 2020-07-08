KTOO

Watch: Juneau Assembly hears proposal to require face coverings in public

by

Capital City Fire/Rescue Capt. Roy Johnston talks to people arriving at Juneau International Airport on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska.
Capital City Fire/Rescue Capt. Roy Johnston talks to people arriving at Juneau International Airport on March 21, 2020 in Juneau.(Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

The Juneau Assembly will hold a virtual special meeting tonight at 5 p.m. before its regularly scheduled finance committee meeting.

During the special meeting, the Assembly will hold a public hearing on an ordinance related to the city’s emergency rental assistance program and extends the program through the end of the year. The ordinance changes the funding source for the program from the city’s Affordable Housing Fund to local CARES Act funding.

The Assembly will also review a draft ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings in most public indoor settings. The assembly will likely review the legislation at its next committee meeting on July 20.

After the special meeting ends, assembly members will discuss a number of topics related to CARES Act funding during the finance committee meeting.

The meetings will be streamed on Facebook Live and via Zoom Webinar. You can also watch below.

Details about how to participate in the special meeting can be found on the city website.

