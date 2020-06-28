Juneau residents among 60 new cases of COVID-19 identified over the weekend

State health officials reported that by Saturday, two new Juneau residents and one non-resident who is in Juneau have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Juneau’s Emergency Operations Center the non-resident — who is in the mining industry — and was detected under the COVID-19 mitigation plan implemented by their employer.

Juneau’s new cases are part of 60 new COVID-19 cases that were identified Friday and Saturday — 48 of them are Alaskans and 12 nonresidents.

The majority, 25, of the new cases of Alaskans testing positive are people from Anchorage.

But there are also new cases among residents of

Seward (3)

Kenai (1)

Fairbanks (3)

Willow (2)

Bethel (1)

Yukon-Koyokuk region (1)

Juneau (2)

Wasilla (4)

Valdez-Cordova area (1)

North Pole (1)

Delta Junction (2)

Big Lake (1)

Soldotna (1)

However, an important caveat to this data is that the state reports new cases of COVID-19 among Alaskans by where they’re from, not necessarily where they are.

Among non-residents, new cases have been identified in

Delta Junction (2)

Dillingham (3)

Anchorage (2)

Valdez-Cordova (1)

Fairbanks (3)

Juneau (1)

Bristol Bay/Lake and Peninsula (1)

The state identifies non-residents by where they are and, generally gives a reason why they’re in Alaska. Among the new non-resident cases, are those who work in the seafood and mining industry as well as those who are either tourists or work in the tourism industry.

State health officials also reported that more than 108,000 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Alaska. Some people are tested more than once so this number doesn’t reflect how many individual people have been tested in the state.

And, beginning next week, state health officials will no longer put out daily press releases detailing new cases. Instead, they’ll come out three times a week. New case data can be found each day at the state’s hub.