Watch: Juneau Assembly holds listening session on policing and racism tonight

The Juneau Assembly has a full schedule this evening.

Starting at 5 p.m., the Finance Committee will review ordinances appropriating CARES Act funding for an outdoor work program and the second phase of the city’s business sustainability grant program.

That will be followed by a special assembly meeting at 6 p.m., during which the Assembly will receive an update on local COVID-19 response and vote on the final appropriation for the conservation corps program.

Then at 7 p.m. the Assembly will hold a listening session to hear from members of the public on issues of policing, racism and social justice. Last week, members of the Assembly asked Juneau Police Department about its policies regarding use of force after members of the community called for more accountability from the department. Police leadership, the school district superintendent and members of the school board have also been invited to listen.

As usual, the City and Borough of Juneau will stream the meetings on Facebook Live and via Zoom Webinar. You can also watch below.

Instructions for how to participate in the listening session can be found online.

5 p.m. Assembly Finance and 6 p.m. Special Assembly meeting:

7 p.m. Listening Session: