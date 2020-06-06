Another Kotzebue residents tests positive for COVID-19, local health association suspects community spread

A Kotzebue resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Maniilaq Association. That marks the third case in the city and fourth in Maniilaq’s service area, which covers the Northwest Arctic Borough and the village of Point Hope.

In a release, Maniilaq officials said “we believe the 4th case is due to community spread from a previous case.” On Thursday, a separate positive test result came back from the Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage for an individual who arrived in Kotzebue on Monday.

Maniilaq provided little additional details on the case, but advised residents to take additional precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes staying home, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings.