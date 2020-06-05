Friday update: 13 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska, including two non-residents; more Providence cases





Alaska recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, eight in Anchorage and five on the Kenai Peninsula.

Eleven of the new cases are in Alaska residents, and two are in nonresident workers in Anchorage — one from the seafood industry and the other from the tourism industry, according to data reported Friday on the state’s COVID-19 hub.

No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported.

A full round of tests for patients and staff after an outbreak at Providence Transitional Care Center was completed, resulting in four more positive tests on Friday, according to spokeswoman Katie Marquette. That brought the total number of positive cases associated with the facility to 29, 14 of them residents and 15 caregivers. It was not clear how many of those new cases were included in the state’s tally.

Thursday was the fifth day since late May that the state reported more than 10 cases of COVID-19, following more than a month in which daily new case counts remained below that number.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has moved swiftly to reopen the state’s economy in recent weeks, saying the state’s health-care providers are now prepared to handle a larger number of cases.