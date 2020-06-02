Walk-on ferry passenger learns the hard way about new policy reducing capacity during pandemic

The Alaska Marine Highway System has reduced the number of passengers allowed on its ferries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each vessel may only carry up to one third of its passenger capacity.

At least one passenger trying to purchase a walk-on ticket reports being turned away.

Carol Flegel says she only learned about the policy while trying to board a ferry home to Haines after traveling to Juneau for a medical appointment.

“No advance notice. There’s nothing posted. There’s nothing out there for the public. I didn’t see anything on their website,” Flegel says. “This is totally wrong, the way they have done this.”

She says that a ferry terminal agent told her she couldn’t purchase a walk-on ticket because the ferry Tazlina’s reduced capacity meant no more tickets could be issued.

She says she was shocked, especially because there was only one other person with her in the terminal and just a few vehicles waiting to board. She ended up spending $250 for a hotel room and plane ticket the next day.

In an email Monday, Department of Transportation regional spokesman Sam Dapcevitch said the new policy was implemented May 29 based on guidelines from the Department of Health and Social Services. It will remain in place until further notice.

The Alaska Marine Highway System recommends that passengers call ahead or make their reservations on the AMHS website.