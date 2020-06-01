WATCH: Juneau Assembly holds special meeting to discuss UAS proposal, local travel quarantine

The Juneau Assembly will hold a virtual special meeting tonight at 6 p.m. before its regularly scheduled committee meeting.

During the special meeting, the Assembly will hold two public hearings.

The first item concerns a resolution opposing a proposal to merge the University of Alaska Southeast into one or both of the other system’s other two universities.

The second hearing is for an emergency ordinance creating a 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving in Juneau from out-of-state. The statewide travel quarantine for out-of-state travelers is set to expire Tuesday and be replaced by increased testing for visitors. City Manager Rorie Watt is recommending that the Assembly take public testimony on the ordinance Monday and schedule another special meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday to allow time to receive more clarification from the state.

The Committee of the Whole meeting agenda includes a discussion about CARES Act funding and a proposal for a business sustainability grant program.

The meeting will be streamed on Facebook Live and via Zoom Webinar. You can also watch in this post when the meeting begins.

Details about how to participate in the meeting can be found on the city website.