A second Sitka resident has tested positive for COVID-19

Sitka has its second confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to press releases from SEARHC and the city’s Unified Command Center on Monday, the patient was tested for the coronavirus as a part of the routine admitting procedure at Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center. The patient was immediately isolated and is now quarantining at home.

The person has no other symptoms of the illness. Mt. Edgecumbe is working with the state to investigate the source of the virus and notify anyone who may have come into contact with the patient.

Details about the patient’s age and gender have not been released yet. The information about the new Sitka case likely will not be included in the state’s official count until Tuesday.

This is the second person in Sitka to test positive for the coronavirus. The first case, confirmed on April 25, was a resident at Sitka Long-term Care. The patient, a man in his 60s, was isolated at Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center and subsequently found to be free of the virus He was later released and sent home.

There are currently 409 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, and 15 non-resident cases.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story, and may be updated.