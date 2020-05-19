Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 at Anchorage Correctional Complex

A second inmate in the state’s prison system has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, the Department of Corrections said in a news release on Tuesday.

The Department Of Corrections says that it was informed of the result on Tuesday morning and says it is working with the State Section of Epidemiology to conduct a contact tracing investigation.

In late April, an inmate at the Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla tested positive, but a contact tracing investigation turned up no further positive cases. Eleven staff members at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center have tested positive for the virus, but no inmates.

According to numbers provided by state, reported by UAA’s Alaska Justice Information Center, there were more than 800 inmates at the Anchorage Correctional Center as of late April.