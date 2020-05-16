Trident seafood worker the first positive COVID-19 case in Dillingham

Dillingham has its first case of COVID-19. According to state data, the person is an out-of-state resident who works in the seafood industry. It’s the ninth case of an out-of-state resident testing positive for the disease, and it’s the fourth instance of someone testing positive who works in that industry.

The state said in a news release that the individual is a seasonal worker for Trident Seafoods. Trident is arranging for that worker to leave the community today. That person is doing well and does not require hospitalization.

Public health nurses have completed a contact investigation and report that no one at that quarantine site had any outside contacts.

“They haven’t exposed the community because they haven’t been out in the community,” public health nurse Gina Carpenter said in the state’s news release. “This shows the benefit of these rules. These workers did everything right and followed the quarantine and testing requirements laid out in Trident’s industry plan.”

The other workers quarantining at the location tested negative, and will now quarantine for another 14 days because they are close contacts to the case. During that time, they will be observed by public health nurses. To get out of quarantine they will need to satisfy the City of Dillingham’s ordinances and, according to Trident, receive a minimum of two negative tests, including one at the end of their quarantine period.

During the summer, processors bring in thousands of employees, while thousands of independent fishermen come to the region as well. The off-season regional population is around 6,700, which is spread out through many small communities. During the fishing season the population balloons up to nearly 22,000.

In Bristol Bay, the City of Dillingham, as well as several tribes and the regional health corporation, have asked the state to consider closing the fishery, citing the influx of outside workers and fishermen. In April, Gov. Mike Dunleavy released a series of guidelines for commercial fishermen and the state remains committed to keeping the fishery open.

The City of Dillingham passed several ordinances at recent meetings extending its travel permit and quarantine requirements for incoming visitors. Effective May 22, it is requiring testing for people quarantining in Dillingham in order for them to come out of quarantine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.