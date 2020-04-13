Watch: Gov. Dunleavy’s COVID-19 news conference for April 13

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink will also participate by videoconference. Dunleavy has been holding these briefings almost daily since March 10.

Press briefings notwithstanding, the state has been sharing COVID-19 data on testing, confirmed cases, local counts and recoveries on this interactive online data hub. Additional public health information about COVID-19 in Alaska — including the 14 public health mandates in effect — are available at coronavirus.alaska.gov.

You can watch the press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.

This preview was written by KTOO’s Jeremy Hsieh.

Correction: An earlier version of this story understated the number of public health mandates that had been issued as of Monday afternoon. There were 13, not 12. Later, a 14th mandate was issued.