11 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska, including 1 in Craig

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (blue) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID
Eleven more Alaskans were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday. The newly diagnosed Alaskans are nine people from Anchorage, and one each from the Matanuska Susitna Borough and Prince of Wales island.  

The state reported the new information Saturday. There’s a 24 hour lag between when cases are identified and when the state releases the data. 

So far, 257 Alaskans have tested positive for the virus, and of those, 63 have recovered. 

A 73-year-old woman from Fairbanks died Friday. So far, eight Alaskans have died after contracting the virus. 

More than 7,700 people had been tested for COVID-19 in Alaska by the end of the day Friday. 

Across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 492,416 cases of COVID-19 and 18,559 deaths by Saturday.

