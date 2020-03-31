Prudhoe Bay worker tests positive for COVID-19, BP says

Oil and gas company BP confirmed Tuesday that a worker at Prudhoe Bay has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“BP is following procedures and protocols to minimize the risk of COVID19 and ensure the safety of our people. We are eliminating all non-essential activity on the slope,” said a statement from the company. “The safety and wellbeing of staff and contractors and respect for the communities in which we operate is our highest priority.”

BP is the operator of the Prudhoe Bay oil field in northern Alaska. It’s one of the nation’s largest oil fields.

