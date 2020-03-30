Community Connection: Mandy Ramsey

Community Connection is a segment on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon where listeners share personal stories, reflections, poetry or music about life in these strange times.

Mandy is an artist, mother, organic gardener, massage therapist, photographer, yoga teacher and who likes to write. She has been living off the grid in Haines, Alaska since 2000 in the home she built with her husband. She believes that flowers and the natural world can heal, connect, inspire and sprout friendships. Find out more www.mandyramsey.com.

