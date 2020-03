Community Connection is a segment on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon where listeners share personal stories, reflections, poetry or music about life in these strange times.

Tori is a boat captain who spent her winter in Hawaii with the whales. She loves spending her time outdoors with her schnoodle pepper, playing board games with family, and drinking a good cup of tea with her best friend.

Click here for instructions on how to submit your own Community Connection piece.