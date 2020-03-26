Capital Transit asks residents to ride bus only when absolutely necessary

Capital Transit is asking Juneau residents to use buses strictly for essential travel during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition to free fares announced last week, it has enacted new measures effective today.

Engineering and Public Works director Robert Barr said it’s crucial that residents stay at home unless they absolutely must use the bus for critical reasons such as:

Healthcare appointments and pharmacy visits

Grocery shopping

Employment at a critical job

Barr said the service has already implemented measures to keep people safe — they’re requiring passengers to board the bus from the back door to create distance between passengers and bus drivers. Riders with disabilities can still board from the front door.

All passengers are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

“Please only ride the bus when you really need to ride the bus,” Barr said. “Do your best to practice all those good hygiene practices. Cough into your shoulder if you have to cough. Don’t touch your face. Wash your hands. Try not to touch surfaces unless you need to touch them.”

That goes along with new changes the service made to its routes to adapt to official prevention guidelines. As of today, the following changes go into effect:

Limiting bus capacity to nine riders at at time

Canceling Express Routes 5 and 6 — those go to the University of Alaska and Riverside Drive

Adding additional buses on Routes 3 and 4 — those travel between downtown and Mendenhall Valley

For more, see Capital Transit’s COVID-19 information page.