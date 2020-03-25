UAS students return to class, but most are staying home

Classes resumed this week at the University of Alaska Southeast after an extended spring break.

Most students are studying remotely, but Lori Klein, vice chancellor of enrollment management and student affairs, said that a handful of classes with 10 students or less are meeting in person with the expressed consent of both faculty and students. Students in those classes who want to study from home have that option.

Klein said campus dorms have also been evacuated except for students who do not have a safe place to return to. Out of about 150 students living on campus, only about 30 are still living on campus within social distancing guidelines.

Most faculty and staff are also working from home except for essential personnel. That includes safety, housing, facilities and dining staff.

“It’s just very quiet around here,” said Klein. “In many cases, (we are) seeing an increase of volume in how we’re serving students compared to past years because some students are making an adjustment to a new normal that they need a lot of support for.”

Klein said the staff is encouraging students to reach out by phone or online for advising, tech support or counseling.

The health clinic is also open for students — but only for phone or video appointments.

For more, see the UAS coronavirus response page and the student services dashboard.