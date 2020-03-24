Alaska Supreme Court hears Recall Dunleavy case on Wednesday

The lawsuit over the recall election effort against Gov. Mike Dunleavy is scheduled for oral arguments before the Alaska Supreme Court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Come back to this post to watch live, Gavel Alaska coverage of State Division of Elections v. Recall Dunleavy.

To comply with public health guidance around the coronavirus, the Supreme Court is restricting physical access to the courtroom in Anchorage and is requiring the parties participate by telephone.

The parties’ legal briefs are available here.