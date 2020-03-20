Campaign to recall Dunleavy provides at-home petition signing during COVID-19 pandemic

It may not be the most prominent item in the news cycle, but Governor Mike Dunleavy is still facing a statewide recall. The campaign to remove him from office is in the second of three phases. Right now, the group is trying to gather enough signatures for a special election.

Earlier this month, the Recall Dunleavy followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and suspended all signature gathering events.

Volunteers were still allowed to do one-on-one signings, but even meeting just one person could put volunteers’ health at risk.

On Friday morning, the Recall Dunleavy campaign announced that Alaskans can now mail in their signatures. Campaign manager Claire Pywell says this way, both volunteers and signers can stay healthy.

“Given the pandemic in front of us, the recall had to meet people exactly where they are,” Pywell said. “And right now that’s at home.”

Registered voters can go online to the campaign’s website, request a personal booklet and have it sent to their houses.

Sharon Svarny-Livingston is in charge of the recall effort in Unalaska. Before Friday, she was offering to meet people for individual signatures, but requested that they bring their own pen. With the new measures, she can stay safely at home and focus on her family.

“I think it’s probably best for everybody. I know it was giving my daughters a little bit of stress,” she said. “I want to eventually be able to go visit my mother again, so this is one reason why I really couldn’t.”

As of Friday afternoon, the campaign had gathered over 30,000 signatures. It needs 71,252 signatures to move on to the next phase of the recall.

Supporters of the governor have suspended their Keep Dunleavy campaign, by the request of Dunleavy himself. Instead, he asks that volunteers focus on supporting their family and community.

Next week, the Alaska Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case the state has with the Recall campaign.