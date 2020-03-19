Airman at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage is one of Alaska’s coronavirus cases

Officials at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) say an active-duty airman tested positive for coronavirus.

The airman is one of the state’s nine confirmed cases of the virus. According to a media release, the airman recently traveled overseas and is now self-quarantining at home.

Right now, JBER is at an elevated level of health protection for military members and those who access the base. That includes the same protocols seen in other parts of the state, like social distancing, extra hand-washing, and self-isolating.

In addition, JBER’s public affairs representative Master Sgt. Jonathan Foster says they’ve closed some facilities, cancelled youth services and sports events, and they’re taking other measures to reduce the risk of person-to-person transmission.

“Like, for instance the base gates,” he said. “We’re doing a no-touch ID Card procedure. You just hold up your ID card and the gate attendant will look at it and then scan it after you turn it over and show us the bar code on the back.”

Foster says the air force has also delayed physical fitness testing for the next several months to avoid having large groups of airmen in close quarters with each other.