Coronavirus | Health | State Government

Alaska health department recommends postponing non-urgent or elective procedures

Entrance to Anchorage’s Providence Hospital emergency room. (Photo by Josh Edge/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska’s health department asked Monday that providers postpone non-urgent or elective procedures for the next three months “to decrease the overall impact on the Alaska health care structure,” the department said in a statement.

The recommendation comes from U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and the American College of Surgeons.

“Given Alaska’s distances and limited health care capacity, it is especially important to open acute health care beds for anticipated COVID-19 care,” the statement said. “The state of Alaska believes that by delaying non emergent procedures, individuals will receive optimal care.”

 

