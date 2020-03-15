Many public buildings in Juneau to close in response to coronavirus

The City and Borough of Juneau will close many public buildings starting on March, 14.

The announcement came amid a series of cancellations and closures in response to the coronavirus. Gov. Mike Dunleavy decided to close schools throughout the state through March 30. Public officials nationwide are encouraging people to stay home and avoid contact with others as much as possible in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Local closures include Augustus Brown Pool, Dimond Park Aquatic Center, Mount Jumbo Gym, Juneau-Douglas City Museum, Zach Gordon Youth Center and all public libraries.

The facilities will be closed until March 30, though that could be extended. City Hall remains open at this time.

All Juneau School District facilities will remain closed to students during and after school. For now, staff will continue to report to work.

According to the district website, Sayeik Gastineau Community School has been cleaned and the student who was tested last week for “multiple viruses” has been cleared.

City-owned Eaglecrest Ski Area remains open, but is asking all visitors to limit time spent inside the lodges.