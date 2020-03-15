Juneau school district to provide meals for students during closure

The Juneau School District announced Sunday that it will offer free meals to students 18-years old or younger who use school food services.

Beginning March 16 through March 27, First Student buses and staff will pass out pre-packaged breakfasts and lunch in the parking lots of these schools:

On weekdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Sayeik: Gastineau Elementary School, Harborview Elementary School, Riverbend Elementary School and Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School.

From 9 a.m. to noon, they’ll be at Juneau-Douglas High School: Yadaa.at Kalé and Thunder Mountain High School.