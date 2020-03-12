Princess Cruises, Viking announce pause of voyages worldwide because of coronavirus

In a video address posted on Twitter, Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz said Thursday, Mar. 12, that the company will cancel all cruises through early May. Some trips already sailing will be cut short.

“This is is perhaps the most difficult decision in our history because we understand the incredible impact it has on countless people,” she said.

"We have always been dedicated to one truth: the health, safety, & well-being of our guests, teammates, & communities we visit," Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz shares an update on how the company is upholding this core value during this unprecedented time.

Viking Ocean Cruises also announced a suspension of operations through the end of April.

The cruise ship season in Southeast Alaska starts April 23 when a Carnival ship is scheduled to arrive in Skagway.

There are three Princess Cruises scheduled to come to Alaska during the suspension period, starting with the Star Princess scheduled to arrive in Juneau on May 6.

There is one Viking ship scheduled to visit Juneau before the end of April.

Both companies assured customers they would offer vouchers for a future cruise or a cash refund.

An executive from Norwegian Cruise Line said that the company had no plans to delay or cancel sailings to Alaska. The Norwegian Joy is scheduled to arrive in Ketchikan on April 27.

Claire Stremple of Alaska’s Energy Desk in Haines contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.