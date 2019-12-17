WATCH LIVE: House Impeachment Vote

The House of Representatives debates and votes on articles of impeachment against President Trump. Starting at 5:00 AM local time on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Alaska has a lot going on right now.
Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email.
Recent headlines
-
Budget scenarios include ‘balanced approach’ that draws interestThe scenario draws on a combination of fixes. And it’s catching the attention of people who shape and analyze the budget -- even as they remain skeptical.
-
Activists take to social media as comment period for Roadless Rule draws to a closeEnvironmental groups increasingly tried to get the word out to encourage people to weigh-in. Those conversations have taken place in physical spaces and also, increasingly, online.
-
Despite recent drought, one Southeast power provider won’t raise rates — yetWhat happens when a region that relies on consistent rainfall to generate electricity is struck by drought?
-
Meals for Angoon school children hinge on regular ferry serviceAlmost of the children who attend Angoon's K-12 school receive federally-subsidized, low-cost or free school breakfasts or lunches. The supplies for those meals normally arrive in town aboard a state ferry.