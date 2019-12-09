Homer city manager to be Juneau’s new public works and engineering director

The City and Borough of Juneau is getting a new director of public works and engineering soon, by way of Homer.
Former Director Mike Vigue retired earlier this month. The city named Katie Koester as his replacement in an announcement Monday.
Koester has been the city manager of Homer since 2015, overseeing daily and long-term operations of all of the city’s departments.
Vigue took over the Public Works Department less than two years ago. His last day was on Friday.
Koester’s start date has not yet been determined.
